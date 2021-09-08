Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Olivia Munn expecting first child with comedian John Mulaney

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 1:40 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 1:49 pm
Olivia Munn (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Munn is expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney.

The couple have been rumoured to be dating for several months, following Mulaney’s split from wife Anna Marie Tendler.

The stand-up star, 39, confirmed the news on Late Night with Seth Meyers, as he detailed the “challenging time” he has suffered since experiencing a drugs relapse.

Mulaney told Meyers: “I packed a lot into this year. Is it September now? Since last September, I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife.

“I host SNL on Halloween, I relapse on drugs after the show, not directly after, well after goodnights.”

He continued: “I went to rehab again, this time for two months, I got out in February, lived in sober living for another month and a half…

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. You know Olivia Munn very well.

Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

“She got to date me right off recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch but it’s a very lucky thing to have met this woman.”

Mulaney added: “It has been a challenging time. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible.

“She has kind of held my hand through that hell and we’re having a baby together.

“I was nervous when I was about to say the news! We are both really really happy.”

The Newsroom star Munn, 41, was previously in a relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

