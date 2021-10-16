Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Actress Joanna Page discusses possibility of another Gavin & Stacey special

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 10:26 am
Joanna Page presents the BBC mini-series Shop Well For The Planet?(Ian West/PA)
Joanna Page has said she thinks the whole Gavin & Stacey cast would consider doing another special as the programme is “such a joy to film”.

The Welsh actress, 44, played Stacey Shipman in the Bafta-winning TV series from 2007 to 2010 and in a Christmas special in 2019.

However, Page added that she has “absolutely no idea” if there will be another episode of the hit comedy.

Discussing if she would do another Gavin & Stacey special, Page told The Sun’s TV magazine: “I think the whole cast would, it’s such a joy to film.

“I remember reading the script for the last Christmas special and going: ‘Nessa’s proposing! Oh my God, it’s finished! There is no end!’

“We were all like: ‘Oh my gosh, what does Smithy say? Does he say yes? Does he say no?’ And you can see that they’d write it brilliantly either way.”

She added that the Christmas special, which was written by James Corden and Ruth Jones, who play Smithy and Nessa Jenkins in the comedy, was a “really nice reunion”.

“We genuinely feel like a family and we slot into those roles when we meet up. It’s really lovely and it’s so rare as well,” she said.

“But I have absolutely no idea if there will ever be another one or not.”

The comeback Christmas special won the impact award at the 2020 National Television Awards.

The actress is pregnant with her fourth child with husband James Thornton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The actress is pregnant with her fourth child with her husband, English actor James Thornton, 45.

The couple already share a daughter Eva, who was born in February 2013, and sons Kit born in April 2015 and Noah born in December 2016.

She said she still gets recognised for her character in public but embraces it, adding: “It is quite mad because we started filming Gavin & Stacey years ago,

“But there’s nothing nicer than if you’ve been up all night with the kids, you go into Boots and somebody comes up and says: ‘I love you, I think you’re amazing!’ It’s like: ‘Well, that’s made me feel better today, thank you.’”

She added: “I really appreciate being given such a cracking role in such a brilliant show.

“I’ve never thought I need to escape it. I’m quite laid-back, I can’t say I worry or stress or fret about needing to prove myself as something else. I like living in the moment.”

She currently presents the BBC mini-series Shop Well For The Planet?, which explores eco-friendly shopping, alongside broadcaster Melanie Sykes, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo and TV presenter Chris Bavin.

