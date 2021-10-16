Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kristina Rihanoff: Strictly stars are under more pressure due to social media

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 11:42 am
Kristina Rihanoff said there is a lot of pressure (Ian West/PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff has said she thinks the celebrities and dancers are “under a lot of pressure” due to social media commentary surrounding the show.

The Russian professional dancer, 44, competed on the BBC programme for eight series between 2008-2015.

The remaining couples will continue the battle for the Strictly glitterball in week four of the competition on Saturday evening.

Rihanoff was a professional dancer on the show for eight series (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Rihanoff discussed on BBC Breakfast how the dancers and celebrities used to only receive the judges’ commentary about their performances, but now have the added pressure of instant feedback from the public through social media.

She said: “I think everyone is under a lot of pressure because they can read the comments, they can see what people say.

“When I joined the show it wasn’t like that, it was pure ballroom dancing, there were no extra things.

“And then a couple of years later, during my eight years on Strictly, all of a sudden everything changed, we were allowed props and more things to the production.

“So, it added a lot of pressure on the dancers, and of course the celebrities, to deliver even more spectacular numbers.

“And of course, anybody can sit at home and tweet something not very nice and we have to read that, and you think ‘I worked so hard all week’.”

She also said she feels the standard of the dance competition has got higher over the years and thinks the routines are “incredible” this season.

“I just admire the pros, and of course the celebrities, because it’s such intense work”, she said.

Former rugby player Ugo Monye had to withdraw from Saturday’s show due to back problems while comedian Robert Webb and partner Dianne Buswell withdrew from the competition completely over the TV star’s ill health.

Rihanoff added: “I think people are always surprised how intense physically and emotionally the show is.

“The thing when people start saying things like that ‘My medical professional is saying to me I have to take a little break’, people [think] ‘Oh it’s just an entertainment show, it’s a bit of fun, a couple of hours of dancing’.

“But it isn’t like that. You dance sometimes eight to nine hours a day to prepare your dance, you have only four days to prepare a dance, that’s it, because on Friday you’re already at the BBC doing rehearsal, so people don’t realise how intense that is.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7.10pm on BBC One.

