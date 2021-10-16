Judi Love says dancing on Strictly would have given late parents ‘peace of mind’

Loose Women star Judi Love has said competing on Strictly Come Dancing would have given her late parents “peace of mind for all that they’ve sacrificed”.

The TV presenter explained that her parents had moved from the West Indies to the UK, but her mother later died in 2009 after battling dementia and her father died during the pandemic.

The 41-year-old said: “I think my dad and my mum, because they both passed, would be so proud.

“I think my mom would probably want to dance with Graziano, and want some of those beautiful dresses. And I think they would just be proud and honoured.

“Their journey from coming from the West Indies to here, like any parents, it doesn’t matter what your background is, you hope that the next generation can do more than you and I think that would probably have given them their peace of mind for all that they’ve sacrificed for.”

When asked if Strictly had been a part of her healing process, she explained: “I think Strictly definitely helps people going through it. I think it’s something people can connect with.

“And for me, personally, I’m very open with regards to emotions and really being honest with yourself with what you’re feeling and how you’re feeling and seeking that help.”

Love confirmed that the show and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima had helped her in numerous ways.

She said: “I think that dancing and what I’ve learned from the show, and from this amazing young man, is that dancing, just brings something else.

“It helps you physically, it helps you emotionally, and it helps you mentally.

“I think anybody who is in any space, this can only be something that makes you better.”

The TV presenter also confirmed she had noticed changes in her body but added: “It’s more about your shape changing, it’s not about inches and weight.

“For me, sexiness is not necessarily about losing weight, sexiness is something that you have internally as it comes with confidence and that doesn’t accumulate to size”, she said.

“So I was sexy before, I’m sexy now and I’ll be sexy after.”

This week former rugby player Ugo Monye had to withdraw from Saturday’s show due to back problems, while comedian Robert Webb and partner Dianne Buswell withdrew from the competition completely over the TV star’s ill health.

Love confirmed that all the celebrities are all still in touch, adding: “We’re definitely always wishing Robert well, anybody that leaves we wish them well.

“We miss them and we’ll always keep in contact with them as much as we can.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.