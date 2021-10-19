Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC announces new idents and graphics to ‘join the dots’ between services

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 3:22 pm
The updated idents will start to air from October 20 (Aaron Chown/PA)
The BBC has announced plans to “join the dots” between different arms of the corporation with new idents, layouts and graphics.

The changes are part of an aim to make BBC content “instantly recognisable” on TV, radio or online.

They include updated idents in between programmes on BBC One, Two and Four, which will start to air from October 20, as well as on BBC Scotland and BBC Alba.

Changes are also being made to BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, with new logos made up of moving dots and blocks, and changes to BBC News, Weather, Sport and Bitesize will soon follow.

Kerris Bright, chief customer officer at the BBC, said: “Over the coming months we will be modernising all aspects of our services so the experience feels coherent wherever you access our content.

“We’ll join the dots between the different bits of the BBC through simplified layouts and graphics. For example, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds are already evolving to help our audiences discover more of what’s available.

The new iPlayer logo (BBC)

“There are plenty of little changes, designed to make a big difference and we’ll introduce them gradually across our services.

“iPlayer and Sounds will continue to change over the next six months and beyond, while News, Weather, Sport and Bitesize will follow after that.

“As we update our digital services it makes sense to modernise how we present them too. Updated, recognisable colours, logos and graphics will identify each service and help improve navigation between them.”

The BBC news logo (BBC)

She added: “In time, when audiences browse iPlayer and Sounds, watch TV, read the Sport headlines online or check the News app, they’ll see a new, modern and distinctive BBC across TV, online and mobile, that’s easier to use. It will be unmistakably BBC, just like our content.”

