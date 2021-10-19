Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse to return to Strictly dancefloor with rumba

Sports star Ugo Monye will return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom on Saturday night to perform a rumba, after a week off with back problems.

The former rugby player and professional partner Oti Mabuse were absent from the show last week as he rested and sought treatment.

Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show. I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals. Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week! pic.twitter.com/DUxdwXmSHE — ugo monye (@ugomonye) October 14, 2021

He had reassured fans he would be “back to full capacity & fighting fit for next week,” and it has now been confirmed the pair will dance the notoriously challenging rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and partner Katya Jones will follow up their headline-making Argentine tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night with a samba to Faith by George Michael.

Time for our routine reveal! Find out what’s in store for Week Five of #Strictly 👉 https://t.co/fsZjNxLKFQ pic.twitter.com/dfKFvhHzTb — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will do a salsa to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles and chef John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will tackle a charleston to Milord by Edith Piaf.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (Guy Levy/BBC)

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis will dance a Viennese waltz with Giovanni Pernice to Fallin’ by Alicia Keys, while Loose Women’s Judi Love – who survived the dance-off last week – will be hoping to avoid a similar fate this week with a cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John with partner Graziano Di Prima.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 7.05pm.