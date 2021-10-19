Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Subtitles may not return to Channel 4 until mid-November

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 6:21 pm Updated: October 19, 2021, 6:35 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Channel 4 has said that subtitles, sign language and audio description may not return to its channels until the middle of November.

The broadcaster said in a statement that it is still facing “significant problems” after its output was repeatedly disrupted following a technical issue that arose last month.

Red Bee Media, which handles playout services for Channel 4 and 5, previously revealed that the “activation of the fire suppression system” last month at its broadcasting centre triggered audio and picture problems.

Following the incident, Channel 4 said multiple times that the technical issues had resurfaced.

On Tuesday, Channel 4 said in a statement that a “number of hard disks in a variety of systems were severely damaged” during the initial incident.

“We immediately activated our emergency back-up system, and while our channels are back on-air, we are still trying to fix some significant problems,” the statement added.

“One of these is not being able to provide access services – subtitles, audio description or sign language support – for programmes broadcast since the incident.

“We know that this is incredibly frustrating for you and your families who rely on these services to watch your favourite programmes.”

Channel 4 new HQ
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Channel 4 said it has begun to trial new methods of delivering subtitles during some programmes and subtitles are being added to some programmes such as Gogglebox and the Great British Bake Off on its All 4 streaming platform.

However full access to subtitles, sign language and audio description “might not be available until the middle of November”, the broadcaster said.

“We know that this will be incredibly disappointing to everyone, but we do need to get this right,” it added.

