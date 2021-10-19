Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ugo Monye gives update on back injury ahead of Strictly Come Dancing return

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 7:16 pm
Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
Former England rugby player Ugo Monye said he is “looking forward to Saturday night” after recovering from an injury that sidelined him for last week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

He and professional dance partner Oti Mabuse missed last week’s performance after seeking treatment for a back injury.

This weekend Monye will dance the notoriously challenging rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Oti Mabuse and Ugo Monye (Guy Levy/BBC)

Monye told Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two: “I had a couple of injections into my spine on Friday, had a couple of days’ rest and Oti’s looked after me like a trooper this week.”

He said the injury is “historic” and dance training had caused it to flare up.

“I have never had to do this stuff that I have had to do over the last four weeks, it’s just triggered it,” he said.

Monye said he is “trying to get a balance between doing enough and not allowing my back to flare up, which is so frustrating because the lines are so blurred”.

“I want to keep pushing, pushing, pushing, but I also don’t want to push too far whereby I can’t dance on Saturday.”

He also thanked the Strictly Come Dancing production staff for “that weekend of grace to get myself back fit”.

ASM Clermont Auvergne v La Rochelle – Challenge Cup Final – St James’ Park
Ugo Monye (Richard Sellers/PA)

On Saturday, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and partner Katya Jones will follow up their headline-making Argentine tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night with a samba to Faith by George Michael.

Meanwhile McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will do a salsa to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles and chef John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will tackle a charleston to Milord by Edith Piaf.

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis will dance a Viennese waltz with Giovanni Pernice to Fallin’ by Alicia Keys, while Loose Women’s Judi Love – who survived the dance-off last week – will be hoping to avoid a similar fate this week with a cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John with partner Graziano Di Prima.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 7.05pm.

