New trailer teases the return of Top Gear next month By Press Association October 26, 2021, 8:51 pm Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris (BBC) A trailer for the new series of Top Gear shows the presenters heading off on a trip in electric camper vans. Paddy McGuinness declares that it "doesn't get greener than this" as the trio of presenters head drive across the countryside with their environmentally-friendly vehicles. The trailer also shows the group on an expedition to Iceland, zorbing and attending the British Grand Prix.