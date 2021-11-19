Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran kicks off BBC Children In Need with vibrant performance

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 8:08 pm
Ed Sheeran ( James Stack/BBC)
Ed Sheeran ( James Stack/BBC)

BBC Children In Need has kicked off the 41st year of its annual fundraising show with a vibrant performance from Ed Sheeran.

The chart-topping singer took to the stage with his latest hit single Overpass Graffiti.

The show began with the children charity’s mascot Pudsey arriving at the studio in James Bond style, as he pulled up in a speedboat to the 007 theme tune.

The yellow bear was greeted by famous faces along the way, including news presenter Naga Munchetty, Welsh weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and England football star Harry Maguire.

The event is being hosted by a string of famous faces including Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Chris Ramsey and Ade Adepitan.

For the first time in 41 years, the show is being broadcast from Salford, Greater Manchester, and has the theme – Together We Can.

The first segment of the show saw Olympic and Paralympic athletes compete against one another in school sports day challenges including the sack race and egg and spoon race.

The stars – who included diver Matty Lee, cyclist and swimmer Dame Sarah Storey and gymnast Max Whitlock – were coached by broadcaster Clare Balding who acted as head of PE.

A music video by pop stars Niall Horan and Anne-Marie was then played as they covered Fleetwood Mac’s classic track Everywhere – which is Children In Need’s official single this year.

