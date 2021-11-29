Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Storm-hit I’m A Celebrity will not return to screens until Tuesday, ITV says

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 2:03 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 5:01 pm
I’m A Celebrity will be back on Tuesday evening (ITV)
I’m A Celebrity will be back on Tuesday evening (ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will not return to TV screens until Tuesday night after extreme weather conditions caused production difficulties at Gwrych Castle.

ITV confirmed the flagship programme was cancelled for a third night in a row while the production team works to repair significant damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Instead, it will air an episode of DNA Journey featuring Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp from 9pm on Monday to fill the slot.

The broadcaster said in a statement: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return from tomorrow night (Tuesday November 30) on ITV and ITV Hub with a brand new show.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
The contestants had to be removed from the castle over safety concerns (ITV)

“Ant & Dec will be back presenting live from the castle.”

Tuesday’s episode will feature a live public vote over who will face the next trial, with the result revealed at the end of the programme.

ITV has not yet confirmed when the first contestant will be voted off the show.

On Monday, Ant and Dec posted an update on Twitter, saying they had “great news” and that the production team had been “working round the clock, 24/7” so the show can start broadcasting again, and confirmed it will return on Tuesday at 9pm.

The presenting duo announced the news by sharing a video of them with a toy castle and characters and joked that they no longer had to pretend the children’s figurines were the celebrity contestants.

After pretending to talk to the toy figures, Ant McPartlin said: “We don’t have to do that anymore, because we’re back.”

Declan Donnelly added: “Thank goodness, we’re back. We’ll see you tomorrow night, it’s Tuesday at 9 o’clock, for a brand new episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. See you on the telly!”

It comes after TV presenter Matthew Wright, who appeared on the ITV series in 2013, claimed extreme weather conditions had “basically destroyed the production”.

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards – London
Matthew Wright suggested the damage was extensive (Lia Toby/PA)

Appearing on This Morning, he said: “I don’t know how much the viewers can imagine this but it’s like, if you were, a sort of Glastonbury Festival.

“It’s a huge village that’s under canvas, where the editors are and so everything is filmed. Dozens of cameras. All of it has to be edited, whittled down and turned into a programme.”

As images of the damaged site appeared on screen, Wright added: “At the moment, as you can see, no one can work under those conditions because they are really dangerous.”

Despite the contestants leaving the castle while repairs were carried out, their coronavirus quarantine conditions were maintained.

Richard Madeley had to leave the show last week after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill, breaking the Covid-secure bubble of the production.

ITV also confirmed an intruder was removed from the set after a security breach at the castle earlier in the week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]