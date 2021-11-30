ITV announces shake-up to Christmas broadcast schedule

ITV has announced plans to make some of its flagship Christmas shows available online the morning ahead of their broadcast.

Evening specials that are scheduled for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day will become accessible to viewers on the ITV Hub from 7am.

It marks a shift towards on-demand streaming during the festive period for the broadcaster.

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day shows stream on ITV Hub ahead of broadcast. Details – https://t.co/9SUHeADWg4 pic.twitter.com/egyu2MLEFG — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) November 30, 2021

Among the one-off seasonal specials heading for the ITV Hub are Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, quiz show The Chase, Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad, Paul O Grady: For The Love Of Dogs and a feature-length special of The Larkins.

Seasonal soap episodes for Emmerdale and Coronation Street will also be available early.

Viewers will be able to watch Sir Billy Connolly’s comedy one-off, My Absolute Pleasure, ahead of it airing on Boxing Day at 9.30pm.

ITV’s festive schedule also includes Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: A Festive Feast On Christmas Eve at 6.30pm and The Masked Singalong on Christmas Day at 6pm.

All Star Musicals at Christmas will fill the 8pm slot on Boxing Day.