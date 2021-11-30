Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ITV announces shake-up to Christmas broadcast schedule

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 4:53 pm
The announcement marks a shift towards on-demand streaming during the festive period for ITV (Ian West/PA)
ITV has announced plans to make some of its flagship Christmas shows available online the morning ahead of their broadcast.

Evening specials that are scheduled for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day will become accessible to viewers on the ITV Hub from 7am.

It marks a shift towards on-demand streaming during the festive period for the broadcaster.

Among the one-off seasonal specials heading for the ITV Hub are Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, quiz show The Chase, Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad, Paul O Grady: For The Love Of Dogs and a feature-length special of The Larkins.

Seasonal soap episodes for Emmerdale and Coronation Street will also be available early.

Viewers will be able to watch Sir Billy Connolly’s comedy one-off, My Absolute Pleasure, ahead of it airing on Boxing Day at 9.30pm.

ITV’s festive schedule also includes Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: A Festive Feast On Christmas Eve at 6.30pm and The Masked Singalong on Christmas Day at 6pm.

All Star Musicals at Christmas will fill the 8pm slot on Boxing Day.

