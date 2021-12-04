Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Masked Singer reveals new cast of characters for series three

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 12:02 am
Robobunny (ITV/Bandicoot TV)
Robobunny (ITV/Bandicoot TV)

The third series of The Masked Singer will feature celebrities disguised as dazzling chandeliers, colourful poodles and futuristic robobunnies.

The ITV show, in which a panel guesses the identities of mystery stars performing live in disguise, is returning for season three with a new cast of 12 characters.

Snow Leopard (ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Comedian Joel Dommett will once against host the reality singing competition, which is due to begin in the new year.

Snow Leopard will take to the stage in a green velvet winter jacket, while Firework will debut in an explosive red, orange and yellow costume.

Bagpipes will also represent the pride of Scotland in a red and green tartan number.

Firework (ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Also among the colourful singers is Doughnuts, who will try to sweeten up the judges, while Traffic Cone will try to stop their guessing in its tracks.

The new line-up also includes Mushroom, Lionfish, Panda and Rockhopper the penguin.

Poodle (ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan are returning as the celebrity panel to guess the identities of the disguised stars performing in elaborate costumes in front of them.

Traffic Cone (ITV/Bandicoot TV)

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee, while singer Joss Stone, who was dressed as Sausage, took the crown during the second season.

Last year’s show also featured celebrities including American singer Ne-Yo, comedian Sue Perkins, Spice Girl Mel B, JLS star Aston Merrygold and former footballer and manager Glenn Hoddle.

