Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Really vulnerable moments’ showed strength of campmate bonds, says Kadeena Cox

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 9:01 pm
Kadeena Cox in the new series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (ITV/PA Media)
Kadeena Cox in the new series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (ITV/PA Media)

Paralympian Kadeena Cox has said her “really vulnerable moments” during her time on I’m A Celebrity demonstrated the strength of the bond she shared with her campmates.

The four-time Paralympic gold champion, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), said she was comforted that she could “be all that I am” in a safe environment.

After becoming the second contestant to be voted off the ITV series, she spoke about the difficulties her condition presented during her stay at Castle Gwrych.

“It turns out MS is never nice to you, so I really struggled with the fatigue side of things and my spasms were being quite a problem,” she said.

“There were points where my speech was really slurred and everyone was really worried about me and … where campmates literally had to get me into bed, they had to help me go to the toilet.

“It was a real struggle and the days were really up and down. It was tough, tougher than I ever expected.

“At the same time, in those really vulnerable moments, they were the moments where I realised how strong my bonds were with the campmates and how loved I was.

“It was really nice to know that I could be all I am, when they know how bad my MS gets and we just laughed our way through it.”

Cox added that the environment inside the camp was “really loving” most of the time, with viewers only experiencing a small part of the day-to-day.

“You guys only see an hour’s snippet of the day but most of the time it’s really loving,” she said.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
Dame Arlene Phillips, who at 78, was the oldest ever contestant to participate in the series was the first to be eliminated after receiving the fewest public votes on Sunday.

“I absolutely loved my time in there, loved the people and just loved that I was able to be myself in there and be vulnerable and feel like I was in a safe space to be able to do that.”

She added that she had not yet been in touch with fellow contestants Dame Arlene Phillips and Richard Madeley, who have also exited the show.

Dame Arlene, who at 78, was the oldest ever contestant to participate in the series was the first to be eliminated after receiving the fewest public votes on Sunday.

Presenter Madeley was forced to bow out after a precautionary visit to the hospital meant he broke coronavirus restrictions.

“I only got my phone back last night and I just wanted to call my mum and my little dog mini, she’s so cute,” said Cox.

“I’ve got a million and one messages and I’m just not ready to face it yet.

“It feels really surreal being out and a little bit overwhelming but it was lush to have proper food and a bed even though my stomach is not quite used to the amount of food I decided to eat.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal