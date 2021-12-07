Third contestant exits Welsh castle on I’m A Celebrity

Snoochie Shy has become the third contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The radio DJ spent 15 days in the campsite at Gwrych Castle in North Wales before getting the boot after receiving the fewest public votes on Tuesday night.

Following her exit, she watched a highlight reel from her time on the ITV series, which showed her twerking on a plank hundreds of feet in the air and completing stomach-churning eating challenges.

Torches lit for @snoochieshy! 🔥 You (and Magnum) are a Celebrity, get yourself out of here! 💕 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/KGMEe76Fky — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2021

Discussing with presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly how she felt watching the clips back, she said: “It’s actually quite emotional and I met so many great people that I feel like I would never have met in my actual everyday life.

“And you become really close friends really quickly, so I feel like I’ve got a little family now.”

The presenter reflected on her time during the show and said she had “some of the best times in camp”, noting breakdancing and hosting a quiz with singer Frankie Bridge as highlights.

Shy also had a few emotional moments in camp and opened up about the birthmark on her face, adding: “It’s only my family and friends that have known about my birthmark, so I think for me, that was a personal journey and now I think ‘Woo I don’t really care anymore’ but yeah, definitely emotional in there.”

Snoochie Shy was the third contestant eliminated from the ITV series. (Joel Anderson/ITV)

The radio DJ struggled to decide who she wanted to be crowned Queen or King of the castle, firstly saying Emmerdale star Danny Miller or Bridge, but added she also wanted TV presenter Louise Minchin or Olympic diver Matty Lee.

In the show, the contestants chose Minchin to be the new leader of the Welsh camp, a role previously held by football star David Ginola.

The former BBC Breakfast host was shocked at her appointment, and selected Shy as her deputy leader as she wanted someone who would keep the team “really upbeat”.

Minchin said: “Oh my gosh, I did not expect that. What an amazing thing they think I should be their leader. I’m really touched, I’m really proud and I’m also really nervous. I want to do it properly and make sure everybody’s happy.”

Minchin and Shy distributed the chores among their fellow campmates, with Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson and Lee picked as camp chefs and Ginola and Bridge put on camp maintenance.

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt and music producer Naughty Boy were put on cleaning duty while washing up was dished out to Miller and Paralympian Kadeena Cox, before she was eliminated from the series on Monday’s episode.

From Snoochie Shy to Christmas tree in just 7 seconds 🎄 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/IVLjOSJD03 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2021

Shy and Naughty Boy also faced a space-themed Castle Coin challenge which saw one of them look through a telescope to see a constellation and then explain the pattern to the other, who had to map it out on the spaceship with a glowing neon rope.

Shy laughed at the task going “drastically wrong” but they eventually secured the coins and opted for mince pies at the Kiosk Cledwyn.

However, they failed to win the sweet treat after the other campmates incorrectly guessed that 12% of people re-gift presents instead of 22%, but they were still gifted some Christmas decorations from the shop.

Legend says Ant & Dec are still trying to find out if Frankie said swede #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zxQrqWuzFV — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2021

Bridge was selected to complete the next trial – Grim Grinder – where she was strapped into a cage and in each round a different food would be dropped onto her and she would be asked a question relating to that food item while being rotated.

The Saturdays band member was pelted with meals of fish and curry as she struggled on a few questions, including how to spell dauphinoise and what countries shared a land border with Italy, to which she incorrectly guessed Spain, Portugal and England.

The singer won seven out of nine stars and won the camp a meal of octopus for the night.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV and ITV Hub.