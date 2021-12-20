Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Anton Du Beke says he and wife try to avoid gender stereotypes with their kids

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 12:03 am
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke says he and his wife have tried to avoid gender stereotypes when raising their children (PA)
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke says he and his wife have tried to avoid gender stereotypes when raising their children (PA)

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke says he and his wife have tried to avoid gender stereotypes when raising their children.

Speaking to Hello! the professional dancer said he was proud of the show’s reputation for being at the “forefront of inclusivity”.

He told the entertainment magazine: “This year is no different with John (Whaite) and Johannes (Radebe) dancing together, and Rose being the first deaf person in the competition.

Anton du Beke in panto
Du Beke said that he and his wife Hannah they have given “no encouragement in either direction” around gender with their four-year-old twins (PA)

“It just goes to show how Strictly mirrors what is going on in the wider society.”

He added: “Through my years of watching professional dance, more often than not I’ve seen two men – Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, for example – but interestingly, rarely two women.”

Du Beke said that he and his wife Hannah they have given “no encouragement in either direction” around gender with their four-year-old twins, George and Henrietta.

“We’ve told them, ‘You can do what you like, wear what you like,’ but George likes Spiderman and Hot Wheels, and Henrietta likes butterflies and unicorns,” he said.

“He crashes around more than she does. But there was no encouragement in either direction.”

Du Beke added that he would be “delighted” to return to the show in future if he was asked.

“They wouldn’t even have to finish the sentence. I’ve loved every second of it,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal