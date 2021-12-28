Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Dornan says he moved to Hollywood hoping to star in comedies

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 12:03 am
Jamie Dornan (Ian West/PA)
Jamie Dornan (Ian West/PA)

Jamie Dornan has said he moved to Hollywood intending to pursue a career in comedy but ended up going down a “very different path” and playing a “psychopath” instead.

The Northern Irish actor, 39, launched his acting career in 2006 and won widespread acclaim playing serial killer Paul Spector in BBC drama The Fall between 2013 and 2016, before finding international fame as billionaire Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise.

However, he told the PA news agency he had initially moved to Los Angeles hoping to appear in comedies.

Dornan stars in new BBC thriller The Tourist, as a man who wakes up in hospital with amnesia and finds himself in the Australian Outback being pursued by mysterious figures.

The series, from the makers of The Missing and Liar, also includes elements of comedy and Dornan stressed that had drawn him to the project.

He said: “For me, I don’t understand the point of doing this for a career if you don’t want to explore every facet that the job serves up, by all the different mediums of it, all the different genres, all the different challenges of it.

“And I love a challenge in life. Always have, always will. I love the exploration that this job allows, and I feel like I’ve spent the last eight years or so making the most of that and taking stuff on that isn’t the same as the previous (thing) and I plan to do that for as long as I’m allowed a career.”

He added: “When I first started acting, when I first moved to LA, I only wanted to do comedy. That’s what I thought I’d do.”

Irish premiere Belfast
Jamie Dornan with his wife, musician Amelia Warner (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dornan said he ended up on “a very different path and played a psychopath, so really went far away from comedy for a while, and then that’s a sort of long winding back to it.

“So I got to scratch that itch with (the Kristen Wiig-written 2021 comedy drama) Barb And Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

“But then with The Tourist I was presented with this merging of all kinds of different worlds – not just drama and comedy, there’s all sorts of stuff in there.”

Dornan described The Tourist as “very heightened and unreal at times” but added: “The comedy is often found in the darkest of places when some of the most sinister things are happening.

“But then this crazy story that reveals (his character) The Man’s life – there’s comedy there, so I thought that was really interesting and just a challenge and a fresh take for me.

“So that’s definitely why I was I was drawn to it.”

The Tourist starts on BBC One on New Year’s Day.

