Patton Oswalt apologises to trans community over Dave Chappelle post

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 3:47 am
Patton Oswalt apologises to trans community after posting picture with Dave Chappelle (David Cheskin/ PA)
Patton Oswalt has apologised to fans and reiterated his support for the transgender community after posting a picture with his “friend” Dave Chappelle.

The US comedian said that the two had been close for 34 years but “100% disagree” about trans rights and representation.

Chapelle has been criticised for his views on transgender people which form part of his routine in a recent Netflix stand up special.

Oswalt said he did not want to “cut off” Chappelle because he was “not done evolving (and) learning”.

It comes after Oswalt posted a previous photo of them following a stand up gig on New Year’s Eve during which he made a guest appearance with Chappelle.

Writing in a separate post he said: “I saw a friend I hadn’t seen in a long time this New Year’s Eve. We’ve known each other since we’re teens.

“He’s a fellow comedian, the funniest I’ve ever met. I wanted to post a pic & an IG story about it — so I did. The friend is Dave Chappelle.

“Thirty four YEARS we’ve been friends. He’s refocused and refined ideas a lot of us took as settled about race & history & Life On Planet Earth and spun them around with a phrase or punchline.

“We’ve done bad & good gigs, open mikes & TV tapings. But we also 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation.

“I support trans peoples’ rights — ANYONE’S rights — to live safely in the world as their fullest selves. For all the things he’s helped ME evolve on, I’ll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues.

“But I also don’t believe a seeker like him is done evolving, learning.”

Oswalt said he was “carrying a lot of guilt” about other friends who he had cut off due to differences of opinion.

“Sometimes I wonder — did I and others cutting them off make them dig their heels in deeper, fuel their ignorance with a nitro-boost of resentment and spite?” he said.

“I’m an LGBTQ ally. I’m a loyal friend. There’s friction in those traits that I need to reconcile myself, and not let cause feels of betrayal in ANYONE else.”

The comedian added: “I’m sorry, truly sorry, that I didn’t consider the hurt this would cause. Or the DEPTH of that hurt.

“I (naively) deleted a lot of posts in the comment thread — critical ones from LGBTQ writers AND shit-posts by TERF/anti-trans orcs looking for clicks & giggles.

“I wanted a “nice comment thread” about the pic with my friend. Ugh.

“So easy to think someone ELSE needs growth and miss the need in yourself. Gonna keep trying.”

