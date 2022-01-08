Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lionfish’s true identify unveiled as another celebrity leaves The Masked Singer

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 9:55 pm
The Masked Singer (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV)
The Masked Singer (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV)

Will Young has become the latest celebrity crooner to be unveiled after being eliminated from The Masked Singer.

The singer, who rose to fame on Pop Idol 20 years ago, was unmasked as Lionfish on the ITV programme after he found himself in the sing-off against fellow contestant Firework.

Young, 42, who sang Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You for the movie-themed week, was correctly guessed by panellists Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora.

After being revealed, the singer admitted he was concerned about Ross noticing his voice, saying: “It was really hard to try and disguise it.”

He added: “It’s been the most incredible opportunity and such a brilliant challenge to take on.”

Young also joked that as someone who is agoraphobic, the fear of being in situations where escape might be difficult, that was the “perfect show”.

Panellist Davina McCall asked for a clarification on a clue from earlier in the show about the singer making a “royally big mistake”.

Young said that this hint referred to the time he accidentally swore during a soundcheck for his performance at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee concert in 2002.

Will Young
Will Young has become the third celebrity revealed on The Masked Singer 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking after his exit, Young said: “It’s very liberating taking to the stage when no-one knows it’s you.

“I even shut my eyes when I sang Nessun Dorma. No-one’s looking at your face, it’s amazing.

“I would highly recommend it. Particularly when you’re dressed as a fish in this amazing outfit.”

The Pop Idol star explained that he had joined the show as he thought the challenge of disguising his voice would be “fantastic” and that he “loved the idea of playing a character”.

The singer also said it had not been “too hard” to keep the secret of him performing on the show as he did not want to ruin the surprise for anyone.

However, he admitted he had mixed emotions about being finally revealed, saying: “I’m excited and weirdly nervous.

“I think my nephews and nieces will be very surprised.”

After Young sang Houston’s classic ballad during the show, the panellists did their best to decipher who was behind the mask.

Comedian Mo Gilligan guessed it was actor and comedian David Walliams, while TV presenter Davina McCall thought it might be US R&B singer Macy Gray.

Pop star Ora initially guessed Drag Race star RuPaul and comedian Ross considered both British drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash and singer James Blunt.

However, just before the mask reveal, both Ora and Ross changed their final guess to the correct celebrity.

Young also performed against the masked contestants Mushroom, Doughnuts and Robobunny.

The ITV show opened with the masked celebrities all performing the opening track Another Day Of Sun from the 2016 musical movie La La Land

The Masked Singer, which is on ITV and ITV Hub, continues on Saturdays at 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal