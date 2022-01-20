Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chrissy Teigen celebrates six months of being alcohol-free

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 7:57 am
Chrissy Teigen gave up alcohol six months ago (PA)
Chrissy Teigen has marked six months of sobriety saying she now has “endless energy” and “way less anxiety”.

The model and TV presenter, 36, said in an Instagram post that she is looking forward to having a “full body reset” after a year.

She wrote to her more than 36 million Instagram followers: “6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha.

“I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?”

“I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am happier and more present than ever.

“It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo.”

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, 43, also revealed in a later post that the family – daughter Luna and son Miles – has welcomed a new addition – a dog.

Sharing a picture of the dog on Instagram, she said: “thank you for introducing us to this little bug, @jenatkinhair and @mrmikerosenthal! she is perfectly sweet and adorable and I think perhaps the best cuddler in our whole house.

“she came to us with the job of protecting little luna from bed monsters and I’m happy to report there has not been a single one seen (heard? no idea) since her arrival!

“give this girl a raiiiiise honey! welcome to the family, tiny little pebbles! (And thank you for trusting us with her, @pawworks, thank you for all you do!) (@aimeenicolas!).”

Teigen released her cookbook titled Cravings: All Together: Recipes To Love in October last year.

