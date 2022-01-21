Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Idris Elba ‘part of the conversation’ to be next Bond

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 7:43 pm
Idris Elba ‘part of the conversation’ to be next Bond (Ian West/PA)
Idris Elba ‘part of the conversation’ to be next Bond (Ian West/PA)

The producers of James Bond have said Idris Elba is “part of the conversation” to fill the 007 role.

Barbara Broccoli, with her brother Michael G Wilson, have produced the last nine Bond films including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Following Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in the highly acclaimed No Time To Die, one of the most sought-after roles in cinema is up for grabs.

No Time To Die
Daniel Craig playing James Bond in No Time To Die (Nicola Dove/PA)

British actor Elba, 49, who stars in Luther, is often tipped as one of the leading candidates to take over.

Speaking to Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Broccoli addressed the speculation over who will next play Bond after she was told “a lot of fans want to see Idris Elba in a tuxedo.”

Broccoli, 61, said: “Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor.

“And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.

“I think we have decided that until No Time To Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines, we just want to live in the moment.”

Luther
Idris Elba stars in TV series Luther (Des Willie/BBC)

Other actors in the betting to replace him include Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, and Henry Cavill.

Craig, 53, is seen as one of the greatest Bonds ever.

Talking about his departure, Wilson, 80, added: “It’s very hard to see him go, he’s a tough act to follow, as they say.

“I think we will have a challenge in trying to continue on but we have set the bar high and I think it is a challenge we will have to face.”

