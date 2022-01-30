Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Another celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice following skate-off

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 9:13 pm
Another celebrity has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice following a skate-off (Matt Frost/ITV)
Another celebrity has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice following a skate-off (Matt Frost/ITV)

Ria Hebden has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice in “movie week” after appearing in the second skate-off.

The presenter failed to impress the judges after receiving the fewest votes from the public alongside singer Rachel Stevens, and returned for her second skate-off of the ITV series.

Judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo unanimously chose to save former S Club 7 star Stevens who will next perform in “dance week”.

During the skate-off, Hebden, 39, performed an upbeat dance to Me! by Taylor Swift while Stevens delivered a “smooth” routine after returning from an injury.

After her performance with partner Lukasz Rozycki, Hebden said: “I hope it has brightened up your Sunday evening because we have had the time of our lives.

“I am lost for words, it is such a magical show.”

Sunday’s show saw all 10 contestants skate, apart from Olympian Kye Whyte who sustained an injury during rehearsals and was unable to perform.

The episode also saw Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, 39, secure the highest score of the series so far with a routine to a track from musical The Greatest Showman.

Ria Hebden
Ria Hebden is the second celebrity eliminated from the skating show (Ian West/PA)

The judges awarded the American singer, who opened the show dangling from an acrobatic ring, 34 points out of a possible 40.

Mabuse described the routine as “outstanding” with head judge Dean adding: “I think you were the greatest show-woman tonight.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Brendan Cole and dancer Regan Gascoigne placed joint second on the leader board with a score of 33.5.

After “channelling” Gene Kelly while performing to Singin’ In The Rain, Gascoigne’s former footballer father Paul was “almost in tears” in the audience.

Happy Mondays dancer Bez also made his theatrical return to the Dancing On Ice studio for his Indiana Jones-inspired routine.

Dancing On Ice 2022
Bez performed a routine inspired by Indiana Jones (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

The maraca-shaking dancer, 57, partnered with professional Angela Egan, performed a head roll off the ice, and was chased by snakes and a boulder during his routine.

Diversity’s Banjo called him a “legend”, likening the performance to a “mini-movie” while Mabuse said he was the “king of performing”.

Dean added: “You had props, a stop, drop and roll, whips, it was all there.

“Seriously I know you find it challenging, you will not be defeated and that impresses me.”

Rugby player Ben Foden was the first celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the star-studded skating show last week.

