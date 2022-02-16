Streaming service Paramount+ to arrive in the UK this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Streaming service Paramount+ will become available to UK audiences this summer, the channel has announced.

The news comes as part of a range of announcements by ViacomCBS following an investor day meeting on Tuesday.

ViacomCBS will be rebranded to become Paramount, the company said.

Paramount also announced that, starting in 2024, all its feature films will be moved to the streaming services after their theatrical runs.

They will include upcoming blockbusters including Top Gun: Maverick, The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and the heavily delayed Mission: Impossible 7.

The company also announced that the third instalment of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is scheduled for 2025, following the huge success of the sequel in 2021, which was instrumental in encouraging people back to cinemas after long Covid closures.

The film is likely to see Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt reprise her role as a mother desperate to protect her family as blind creatures with extremely sensitive hearing run rampage.

Paramount+ joins an already crowded market for streaming services in the UK, going into battle with big hitters including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, which have been steadily increasing prices.

The US version of the service is already home to Yellowstone spin-off 1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and upcoming series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather, starring Miles Teller, Juno Temple, Matthew Goode and Giovanni Ribisi.

Among a raft of announcements of new series is new Star Trek show Strange New Worlds, starring Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Rabbit Hole, a psychological thriller starring Kiefer Sutherland; and an update to Fatal Attraction starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson.

The company also announced Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies, a musical prequel to the classic film, updated with new music and choreography.

It will also premiere a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie, followed by new episodes of the animated series, while South Park will premiere two events on Paramount+ each year for the next six years and all episodes will be exclusive to the service internationally this year and in the US in 2025.

The service says it already has more than 50 new international original shows planned as it expands into global markets.