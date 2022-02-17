Kanye West tells fans ‘never give up on dreams’ as documentary on his life airs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kanye West tells fans ‘never give up on dreams’ as documentary on his life airs

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 5:23 am
Kanye West told fans to ‘never give up on dreams’ as the documentary on his life airs (Netflix/PA)
Kanye West told fans to ‘never give up on dreams’ as the documentary on his life airs (Netflix/PA)

Kanye West told fans “never to give up on your dreams” as the first part of a new documentary about his life aired on Netflix.

Film-maker Clarence “Coodie” Simmons helms the three-part series, dubbed Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, alongside Chike Ozah.

The 90 minute first episode, titled act i: VISION, was released on February 16 with the second part due on February 23.

The global megastar and Simmons attended the documentary’s premiere screening together, where they embraced.

West thanked Simmons and praised his artistic vision.

“I would have been embarrassed by those tapes if you all had seen them a year after it happened… it all makes sense now,” he said.

In a post on his own Instagram, the rapper wrote: “Never give up on your dreams and follow your Jeen-Yuhs! Praise GOD!”

Jeen-Yuhs draws on reels of intimate footage dating back two decades, showing West’s evolution from unknown rapper to international star, fashion designer and businessman.

Jeen-Yuhs draws on reels of intimate footage dating back two decades (Netflix/PA)

He previously publicly demanded that Simmons and Ozah give him “final edit and approval” on the documentary so he can be “in charge of my own image”.

Ahead of its release Simmons told the PA news agency he prays for the rapper “every day” and believes God has a purpose for him “bigger than what we can even imagine right now”.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has split up with his wife, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from him last year, and is said to be working on a follow-up to his album Donda.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal