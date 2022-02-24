Netflix announces dates for Ozark final episodes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Netflix announces dates for Ozark final episodes

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 1:15 am
Netflix announces dates for Ozark final episodes (Netflix/PA)
Netflix has announced the date of the final episodes of its hit crime thriller  drama series Ozark.

The show, which stars Jason Bateman and Julia Garner, will come to a close on April 29 after four seasons.

“The end is near. Ozark’s final episodes premiere April 29,” the streaming giant wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip from the last batch of episodes.

“My childhood traumas are not like yours,” says Garner, who plays local criminal Ruth Langmore.

“You see I’m a cursed Langmore, long inured to violence and death. In the case of a Langmore perhaps not soon enough.”

Garner, who also stars as Anna Sorkin in Netflix’s new con-artist thriller Inventing Anna, won an Emmy for her performance as Langmore.

Bateman, who also directs and executive produces the programme, plays money manager Martin “Marty” Byrde, who gets into business with the wrong people.

Ozark follows the story of Byrde and his wife Wendy, played by Love Actually star Laura Linney, as they become entangled with criminal organisations.

