Karim Zeroual heading out on tour with Strictly Come Dancing pros

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 9:00 am
Strictly Come Dancing finalist Karim Zeroual will join professional dancers from the show for a touring production of Here Come The Boys.

The children’s television presenter, who competed on the series in 2019, will perform alongside Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Nikita Kuzmin and Pasha Kovalev this summer.

Zeroual and his partner Amy Dowden reached the Strictly final but missed out to Kelvin Fletcher.

He previously joined the cast of Here Come The Boys in 2021 during its West End run.

The forthcoming 30-date tour will feature a large LED screen and lavish production values, according to organisers.

The first performance will be at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday June 15 and the tour will conclude on Sunday July 24 in Newcastle at the Theatre Royal.

Zeroual said: “I’m so excited to be back with the boys, and Nadiya of course, on tour.

“After seeing the amazing reactions from the audience when we performed in the West End at the Palladium I just can’t wait to bring that impact and energy to crowds all over the UK.

“Dancing has had a massive impact on my life. If it wasn’t for Strictly, I wouldn’t have opportunities like this.

“To tour an incredible dance show with unbelievably talented people is a dream come true!”

Here Come The Boys first toured the UK during the summer of 2019 and returned to the stage in May 2021 for a 10-day residency at the London Palladium.

Di Prima said: “The reaction we received during the Here Come The Boys residency in London’s West End last summer was very special.

“We are so excited to be able to finally bring this very special show to theatres across the rest of the UK and can’t wait to see everybody on tour.”

Here Come The Boys is directed and choreographed by Gareth Walker.

