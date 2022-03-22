Gordon Ramsay: Lockdown shut bad restaurants taking advantage of good locations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gordon Ramsay: Lockdown shut bad restaurants taking advantage of good locations

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 12:02 am
Covid lockdowns have eliminated bad restaurants taking advantage of their “prime locations”, Gordon Ramsay said (PA)
Covid lockdowns have eliminated bad restaurants taking advantage of their “prime locations”, Gordon Ramsay said (PA)

Covid lockdowns have eliminated bad restaurants taking advantage of their “prime locations”, Gordon Ramsay said.

The celebrity chef said the past two years have been “devastating” for the hospitality industry – but said the upside is “the crap’s gone” now.

Asked if he meant any particular chains, the 55-year-old told the Radio Times: “Well, just shitholes in a prime position and taking advantage because they’re in a great location and they’ve got the footfall.

“But now we’ve wiped the slate clean, which is good.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars
Gordon Ramsay will front his new show Future Food Star (Colin Hutton/BBC)

Ramsay said he now expects there to be permanent changes to the food industry, such as a boost in quality.

He added: “Customers have got so much smarter in the last two years. They know a lot more about food than they ever have done and have been making their own sourdough, so it’s taught everyone (in the restaurant industry) to raise their game.

“Raise. Your. Game. It’s wiped the arrogance from the industry.”

Ramsay also defended his lockdown trip to his home in Cornwall, saying it gave him cherished time with his children.

He said: “God knows why we took so much shit from the Cornish.

“We lived down there; we just hadn’t been down there for a long time. We didn’t sneak down there at all.

“We got there at an appropriate time and had an absolutely amazing time. And a time like that – we’ll never get back again.

“When the kids started disappearing again, I didn’t want it to end – as a dad, not a chef.”

Asked if he might follow in his daughter Tilly’s footsteps on to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor, he said: “No chance. I’ve got size 15 feet and they were not made for a dance floor, let me tell you.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Tilly Ramsay on Strictly with her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin (Guy Levy/BBC)

“They asked me to do a Christmas special with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix.

“I would love to do it, though. Secretly, I’d love to do it. I’ve always wanted to dance. There’s something so gorgeous about the rumba, the samba, the foxtrot, the tango…

“I don’t know. I may ask the BBC if I could do it next year. Tilly would kill me, by the way. But the only bit I’d be slightly nervous about is all the tight lycra, sequins and the trousers.”

Future Food Star has been likened to a culinary Apprentice (Radio Times)

The full interview with Ramsay is in the Radio Times, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]