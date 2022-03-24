Netflix hit show Love Is Blind renewed for seasons four and five

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Netflix hit show Love Is Blind renewed for seasons four and five

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 5:08 pm
Netflix hit Love Is Blind renewed for seasons four and five (Netflix/PA)
Netflix hit Love Is Blind renewed for seasons four and five (Netflix/PA)

Netflix dating show Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more series, the streaming service confirmed.

The series, in which couples get engaged without ever seeing each other after talking in isolated pods, became an internet phenomenon after the first series aired in 2020.

Series two, which saw two couples tie the knot, remained in Netflix’s global top 10 list for five consecutive weeks for English-language TV series.

A spin-off of the reality dating show Love Is Blind: After The Alter, which follows the second series couples, will premiere later this year, along with the much-anticipated third series.

The third season will return with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey for the 10-part programme which focuses on single people who want to be loved for who they are and not what they look like.

Netflix also confirmed Indian Matchmaking will return for a third series, with the producers creating spin-off Jewish Matchmaking – which is coming soon to the streaming service.

Too Hot To Handle will also return for a fourth series and docu-reality series Love On The Spectrum US will premiere on the service.

Nick Lachey
Nick Lachey (Anthony Harvey/PA)

In a new series hosted by Nick Lachey, the singles from Netflix hit reality shows Too Hot To Handle, The Circle, Love Is Blind and Selling Tampa will couple up to match each other in the hope of finding the perfect combination.

Similarly, the Lacheys will host another new reality series The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On with eight episodes airing from April 6, followed by an “all-queer season” coming soon.

New series Dated And Related, where siblings help each other find love, will also air later this year, Netflix said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal