Brendan Cole, Kimberly Wyatt and Regan Gascoigne set for Dancing On Ice final

Brendan Cole, Kimberly Wyatt and Regan Gascoigne will go head-to-head in the final of Dancing On Ice.

Presenter Holly Willoughby will return for Sunday’s final episode after missing the semi-finals due to Covid-19, which saw Phillip Schofield hosting alone.

The final episode of the skating competition was pushed back by one week following an ITV schedule change.

👀 FINAL training tease 👀 Our couples have been perfecting their Boléros all week, but only two will get to perform it on Sunday. Whose routine can't you wait to see? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/vsRg4VXEZl — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 25, 2022

After weeks of impressive routines, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Cole, Pussycat Dolls star Wyatt, and dancer Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, will face off to be crowned the ultimate winner.

The semi-finals saw the celebrity contestants skate twice and also included a double elimination.

BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte and The Vamps singer Connor Ball were both knocked out of the competition in the skate-off, which was won by Wyatt.

The quarter-finals saw all three finalists receive a perfect score of 40.

In the week Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor was eliminated from the show, The Vamps star Connor Ball suffered an injury which caused him to bleed after a blade ran into his leg during his performance.

Vanessa Bauer and Brendan Cole (Matt Frost/ITV)

The singer was taken to see a medic after the routine and received treatment.

During a previous live show, Ball also re-opened a cut on his chin during his Charleston dance and was left dripping blood on the ice, having fallen before the live broadcast.

In that episode, Willoughby was instead joined by Stephen Mulhern after co-host Schofield tested positive for Covid.

Dancing on Ice contestant Bez with his professional partner Angela Egan (Matt Frost/PA)

During the series, Love Island contestant Liberty Poole and Happy Mondays star Bez also took a tumble during their routines.

Poole suffered a fall during her rollercoaster-themed skate to Right Round by Flo Rida which saw her lose her footing while landing a lift, dragging her partner Joe Johnson to the ice.

Meanwhile, Bez slipped during his energetic routine dressed as a bee-keeper to Walking On Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves.

The Dancing On Ice final airs on Sunday at 6.30pm.