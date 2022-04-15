Glee star Darren Criss welcomes daughter with wife Mia Swier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Glee star Darren Criss welcomes daughter with wife Mia Swier

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 9:04 am
Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier have welcomed a baby daughter (Ian West/PA)
Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier have welcomed a baby daughter (Ian West/PA)

TV star Darren Criss has revealed he has welcomed his first child with wife Mia Swier.

The Glee star, 35, who was critically acclaimed for his portrayal of killer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, said their daughter Bluesy Belle Criss arrived on April 11.

He wrote on Instagram: “M & D made some sweet music. ⁣Bluesy Belle Criss⁣.⁣ 4/11/22⁣. Out now.”

He also shared a photo of the couple cradling the new arrival as they sit on a hospital bed.

The baby is wrapped in a pink and blue striped blanket, sporting a pink hat with a large bow on the front.

The couple announced they were expecting in a video on Instagram in October, when Criss shared a video of them listening to their child’s heartbeat from an ultrasound clip in a recording studio.

He wrote in the caption: “We’ve been making music for years. But this time we made a BEAT.

“The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

After the sound of the heartbeat played, the couple turned to the camera to reveal Swier’s baby bump.

The pair married in February 2019 at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans.

