Entertainment TV & Film

Simon Cowell reveals which BGT judge he missed the most

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 7:00 pm
Simon Cowell has joked with his fellow Britain’s Got Talent judges ahead of the show’s return (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Simon Cowell has jokingly revealed which Britain’s Got Talent judge he missed the most ahead of the show’s return.

In a first-look clip, Cowell, 62, can be seen reuniting with his fellow judges, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

During the reunion Walliams, 50, asks Cowell, “who did you miss the most,” to which he jokingly tells Walliams “Alesha!”.

Cowell proceeds to mention Holden, 51, after Walliams askes “and then who did you miss?”.

Before also adding the show’s presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to the list to avoid admitting he had also missed Walliams.

Britain’s Got Talent was cancelled during 2021 after it was decided the show could not be filmed successfully in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions.

In another first-look clip, Cowell is mocked by Titan the Robot as he auditions on stage.

While putting on the voice of David Attenborough, the robot describes Cowell as leading an “honest and basic existence” before going on to roast the judge for pictures taken of him jet skiing while on holiday.

Cowell has been a judge on the show since it first aired in 2007, along with Holden, with Walliams and Dixon both joining the panel for it’s sixth series in 2012.

Britain’s Got Talent
The Britain’s Got Talent judges have returned for the show’s new series (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“And here we have the lesser-spotted, majestic Simon Cowell,” the robot begins.

“This creature leads an honest and basic existence and can often be seen jet skiing off the coast of Barbados, with one simple thought running through his mind.”

He then breaks into a robotic rendition of I’m Too Sexy by 90s band Right Said Fred, which is met by laughter and applause from the audience.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV on April 16 at 8pm.

