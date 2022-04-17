Sharp-witted comedian among acts hoping to impress Britain’s Got Talent judges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sharp-witted comedian among acts hoping to impress Britain’s Got Talent judges

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 2:46 am
(SYCO/THAMES TV/PA)
(SYCO/THAMES TV/PA)

A sharp-witted comedian will take to the Britain’s Got Talent stage in a bid to impress the judges and inspire his son to believe in himself.

Axel Blake, a 33-year-old property maintenance manager from west London, will joke with judge Simon Cowell ahead of his stand-up comedy routine that he would give him a good deal on a kitchen if he voted him through to the next round.

The ITV talent show returned to screens on Saturday for the first time in two years and will continue on Sunday evening for the second part of the double bill weekend.

Viewers will also see 13-year-old Dante Marvin bring a humorous attitude to the stage as he performs a comedy song about his brittle bone disease.

Aneeshwar Kunchala, a seven-year-old schoolboy from Warrington, Cheshire, recites his own poem about his passion for wildlife conservation and saving the planet.

Dogs and their human companions will also feature in Sunday’s show as doctor Louise Geller will attempt to sing opera with her dog Jasper.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Amber and her canine sidekick Nymeria, aged two, from the Netherlands perform an agile routine of tricks.

Saturday’s launch episode saw Loren Allred, 32, reveal during her audition that she was the voice behind the hit song Never Enough from 2018 musical film The Greatest Showman.

She admitted she was not known for the track as she was previously “more comfortable singing behind the scenes”, but now wanted to put a face to the song.

After performing a striking rendition of the track, the audience and judges appeared in awe, particularly Amanda Holden, who awarded her the coveted Golden Buzzer which automatically grants her a place in the live semi-finals.

The episode also saw the judging panel – featuring Cowell, Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams – reunite after the show was shelved in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Sunday at 7.35pm on ITV.

