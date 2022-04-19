BBC announces next editor of Newsnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
BBC announces next editor of Newsnight

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 4:42 pm
Stewart Maclean is the new editor of Newsnight (BBC/PA)
Stewart Maclean, the executive producer behind Newsnight’s 2019 interview with the Duke of York, has been named the programme’s new editor.

The journalist has been interim editor following the recent departure of Esme Wren, who left to become editor of Channel 4 News.

He had been deputy editor of the BBC Two current affairs show since 2018.

Mr Maclean previously worked at ITV News where he was a news editor after starting his career in newspapers.

He joined the Daily Mirror as a graduate trainee before becoming a staff reporter and later worked as a freelance correspondent from South Africa.

Andrew’s 2019 interview with presenter Emily Maitlis on Newsnight over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein prompted him to bow out of royal duties.

Mr Maclean said: “I’m thrilled to have the chance to lead Newsnight’s astounding team as editor.

“With the world as it is right now, Newsnight has never been more essential. I look forward to editing a show which helps viewers digest the day and make sense of events as they unfold in this extraordinary era of news.

“Newsnight thrives when it’s most ambitious. I’m excited about leading a team which strives daily to build on the programme’s proud heritage to deliver punchy and compelling journalism – on BBC Two and beyond.”

Jamie Angus, senior news controller of BBC News, said: “As ever, when there’s big news, audiences show they need what Newsnight can offer, and its contribution to our original journalism is rolling out more widely across our broadcast and digital output.

“Stewart will do a great job leading the team, when its job is as important as it’s ever been.”

