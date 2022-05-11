Fearne Cotton on how doing live TV now causes her anxiety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Fearne Cotton on how doing live TV now causes her anxiety

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 11:55 am
Fearne Cotton (John Stillwell/PA)
Fearne Cotton (John Stillwell/PA)

Fearne Cotton has said she now suffers anxiety doing live TV as she worries people will judge her or if she is saying the right thing.

The TV and radio star, 40, began her presenting career as a teenager on GMTV children’s programme The Disney Club, after winning a competition.

She went on to present her own Radio 1 show for six years and has also hosted Top Of The Pops, The Xtra Factor and the early incarnation of Love Island.

Cotton was also a team captain on the comedy show Celebrity Juice from 2008 to 2018, but quit to pursue other projects.

The presenter told BBC Breakfast that she does miss “bits” of the television world but admitted the “pressure” was too much now.

She said: “I guess as you just grow older… I started TV when I was 15, so I’ve done a long slog of it.

“And my perspective on life changed, my ideas changed, my set of values changed.”

Cotton revealed that she did not step into the BBC Breakfast studio calmly this morning, noting: “Considering I did so much live TV as a kid that has sort of been annihilated and I do have quite a lot of anxiety stepping into something like this.

“Knowing that it’s live, people are going to judge, that cancel culture exists and that people are pointing fingers.”

She explained that she does not “really care” what people think about how she looks or what she is wearing, but being judged on what she says does concern her.

“It’s more I think the pressure of: are you saying the right thing? Have you upset anyone?” she added.

“That I think has just become magnified over the years and that’s not a pressure that I can handle. I know I can’t, mentally.”

Cotton has in recent years founded a wellness brand, Happy Place, which includes a podcast and festival.

Fearne Cotton
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said that by creating her “own little world” she is now “excited” every day about her work rather than feeling “terrified” like she was at points during her career.

As part of her podcast, she speaks to people about life, love and loss while exploring what happiness means to them.

Cotton explained she chose the term Happy Place as it is a “loaded statement”.

She explained: “We all are trying to aim for this happiness and we think it lives in the future.

“It’s when we’ve got the job, the partner, whatever it might be. And actually, there’s so much worth in all the other emotions, even really horrible, ugly emotions, like jealousy or guilt.

“Those emotions are telling us something, information for us to change the course of our life or our thinking.

“So we’ve got to stop going: ‘happiness is on this pedestal and we’re aiming for it in the future’ and learning what we can from everything that we’re experiencing and feeling.”

The Happy Place festival, which features workshops, yoga, arts and crafts among other activities, is also returning to Chiswick in September and London in August after it was postponed due to Covid.

