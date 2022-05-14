Bradley Walsh reveals how his father influenced his relationship with son Barney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bradley Walsh reveals how his father influenced his relationship with son Barney

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: May 15, 2022, 7:23 am
Bradley Walsh said he used to wonder if he suffers from ADHD (Ian West/PA)
Bradley Walsh said he used to wonder if he suffers from ADHD (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Bradley Walsh has spoken about his relationship with his father and how parenting his own son was a “different ball game entirely”.

Walsh, 61, presents hit ITV quiz show The Chase and also stars alongside his 24-year-old son Barney in comedy travel series Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs, Walsh told presenter Lauren Laverne that his father was a “man’s man”, and spent a large amount of his time drinking in the pub with his friends.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Bradley Walsh and his son Barney (Ian West/PA)

“He was just a man’s man. Back in the day in the 60s they used to work all week, then on a Friday, around four o’clock, they would go into a pub and then get home quite late,” he said.

He added: “And on a Saturday evening he would sit in the club or the pub and drink,” before repeating the routine again on Sunday.

Walsh explained that, as a result, the pair weren’t close.

He said: “Were we close? I’m not sure looking back on it. We had a common ground which of course was football but as a man’s man, I think at the time, those sort of guys had time for the men.

“Generally they would rather be interested in talking about other stuff than spending a lot of time with the children.”

Walsh has been married to his wife Donna since 1997 and the pair share son Barney. He also has a daughter, Hayley, from his first marriage.

Walsh told the BBC Radio 4 show that he approached parenting differently as a result of the relationship he had with his father.

Speaking about his son, Walsh said: “I taught him to swim, and playing and reading stories to him.

“I don’t ever remember my dad reading a story to me, but I loved reading stories when [Barney] was younger and doing the voices and making up stories.

“And when you look at the relationship that I had with my dad, this is a different ballgame entirely, and this is how it should be.”

Reflecting on his childhood, Walsh also revealed he used to wonder if he suffers from ADHD, despite never being formally diagnosed.

He said: “I just I had so much energy and I always wondered, back in the day, if ever I had like an ADHD-type thing.

“I’ve never been diagnosed, but I was like a livewire, I was like a firecracker in everything I did. I ran everywhere.”

During the conversation, Walsh chose eight tracks to take with him to the Desert Island, including David Bowie’s Life On Mars, Tony Bennett’s Firefly and Always And Forever by Heatwave, which the presenter revealed was the first dance at his wedding.

Walsh also chose to take The Count Of Monte Cristo as his book, in addition to the Bible and complete works of Shakespeare, and selected golf clubs as his luxury item.

“I started playing golf when I was 19. I’ve never got any better because I’ve never had enough time to devote to it. Now, there will be enough time,” he added.

The full interview with Bradley Walsh on Desert Island Discs will air on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on Sunday at 11am.

