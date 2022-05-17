Dan Walker to present his final episode of BBC Breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dan Walker to present his final episode of BBC Breakfast

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 2:47 am
Dan Walker to present last ever episode of BBC Breakfast (Ian West/PA)
Dan Walker to present last ever episode of BBC Breakfast (Ian West/PA)

Dan Walker will present his final BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning after being a fixture on the show since 2016.

The 45 year-old, who previously fronted the corporation’s flagship breakfast show with Louise Minchin, announced his departure earlier this month.

He leaves the BBC leaves to join Channel 5 to become the lead anchor on 5 News.

Walker also previously presented the BBC’s Football Focus show from 2009 to 2021.

He took part in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, revealing that he signed up for the show to do something “fun” and have a “giggle” after reporting on difficult news stories during the pandemic.

Dan Walker leaving BBC
The 45 year-old announced his departure earlier this month (BBC/PA)

Channel 5 said his new remit will see him presenting recently relaunched flagship news bulletin 5 News, as well as “fronting a range of new programming on the channel”.

Beginning his final week at the BBC, Walker said he was “very sad” and posted a video on social media using a viral snapchat filter that gives people a permanent sad face.

He revealed co-presenter Sally Nugent, who took over from Minchin in September 2021, had wanted “absolutely nothing to do with (the video)”.

He previously told Nugent that it would be nice to be getting slightly more sleep in his new role but that the decision to leave had also been a “big” and “sad” one.

“It is nice but, as I have explained to you, it’s also quite… it was a big decision and it’s quite a sad one as well,” he told her on the programme.

“The other thing to say is thank you to everybody who sent so many lovely messages, and one thing I have realised, because lots of people want to chat to you, don’t they, about this programme, because it means an awful lot to an awful lot of people, it’s reminded me how special this show is and how much everybody who watches it loves it, so thank you very much to everyone who’s come up and said some lovely things.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal