New Gangs Of London trailer gives gruesome glimpse of second series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New Gangs Of London trailer gives gruesome glimpse of second series

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 5:33 pm
Gangs of London will return for a second series later this year (Sky/PA)
Gangs of London will return for a second series later this year (Sky/PA)

A dramatic new trailer for Sky’s Gangs Of London gives viewers a glimpse of the gruesome action in upcoming second series.

The Bafta-winning show, which first aired in 2020, follows the lives of what was once London’s most powerful criminal family, The Wallaces.

Series two comes one year after the death of Sean Wallace and sees the surviving Wallaces scattered and their former allies, the Dumanis, broken and estranged.

Ex-undercover policeman Elliot Finch, played by Sope Dirisu, is now being forced to work for the investors, a network of high-class and wealthy individuals who invested in former criminal patriarch Finn Wallace’s many illegal projects.

The new trailer opens with the calm before the storm, and shows Elliot sitting alone, as he narrates: “You think you know this world you’re in. I’ve seen things you haven’t, and you know how it feels to be powerless, to be a pawn in someone else’s game.”

A dramatic compilation of clips including murder, explosions and familiar faces follow, as he continues: “The things it makes you do, what does it feel like… To be a king?”

The new series will see a restoration of order for London, as the investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi, played by Asif Raza Mir, and together install a new ruling force in London in the form of brutal gang leader – Koba, played by Waleed Zuaiter.

Later in the trailer, a narrator says: “The city has changed, the investors have a new player.”

As a foray of murders are shown, Ed Dumani, played by Lucian Msamati, is heard saying: “He has a major stake in this town now, manpower, allies, he is not to be underestimated.”

Koba’s vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old school gangster codes don’t exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade.

In the new trailer Elliot comes face to face with Koba after being forced to work for the investors and in a moment of violent suspense says: “I want them to know fear, to feel powerless.”

After which, he is asked: “You don’t know who this man is do you? No one has the balls to go against Koba.”

Gangs of London
Michelle Fairley will reprise her role of Marian Wallace for the second series of Gangs of London (Christopher Raphael /Sky/AMC/PA)

The trailer draws to a close with the return of Marian Wallace, played by Michelle Fairley, as she appears to be offered a new life after the death of her husband Finn and son Sean.

“You would have the full protection of the state, a new life, you’d be a ghost,” she is told, while in a warehouse full of firearms.

After she walks out towards a waiting aeroplane, a violent montage ensues and Marian says: “You understand what it took to build this city, and you know the pain of losing it. London belongs to us.”

Paapa Essiedu, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi and Valene Kane will all be reprising their roles for the second series.

New cast members include Jasmine Armando as Saba, Fady El-Sayed as Faz, Salem Kali as Basem and Aymen Hamdouchi as Hakim.

Gangs Of London series two will air on Sky and streaming service Now later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal