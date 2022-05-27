ITV reveals extended duty of care protocols ahead of Love Island return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ITV reveals extended duty of care protocols ahead of Love Island return

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 11:33 am
Love Island contestants will be provided with inclusion training ahead of the new series (ITV/PA)
Love Island contestants will receive inclusion training exploring language and behaviour before entering the villa as part of ITV’s “extended duty of care protocols”.

All contestants involved in the hit ITV2 reality series will receive video training and guidance on inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions.

The measures are part of ITV’s duty of care protocols announced ahead of the eighth series starting on June 6.

The conversations will be chaired by the Black Collective of Media in Sport (Bcoms) founder Leon Mann MBE, broadcaster Sean Fletcher, disability specialist Shani Dhanda and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) consultant Hayley Bennett.

The discussions will also tackle topics including creating safe spaces and being a good ally.

Ade Rawcliffe, group director of diversity and inclusion at ITV, said: “The world we live in is changing every day, and we want all of our islanders to feel they are part of an inclusive environment in the villa.

“As part of our duty of care process, it is also important we play our part in educating our participants to understand and empathise with different perspectives and lived experiences.”

In 2019, The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed from ITV’s schedules amid growing scrutiny of the duty of care that reality TV shows have to participants following the death of a contestant, and Love Island also faced criticism following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

Love Island 2016
Former Miss Great Britain Sophie Gradon took her own life in 2018 (Joel Anderson/PA)

Among the processes detailed for all contributors on Love Island are “comprehensive psychological support”, “detailed conversations regarding the impact of participation on the show” and a “proactive aftercare package”, the broadcaster said.

Before entering the show, prospective contestants will watch a video fronted by the show’s executive producer and head of welfare interviewing former islanders about their experiences on the show.

It includes details on the two-week period before they enter the villa, how to cope being filmed 24 hours a day and dealing with social media trolling.

ITV has also detailed pre-filming and filming, as well as aftercare processes for contestants.

Love Island winter 2020
The cast of Love Island Winter 2020 (Joel Anderson/PA)

Pre-filming stipulations include contestants disclosing “any medical history” that would be relevant to their time in the villa, as well as “managing cast expectations”.

Aftercare procedures also include “proactive contact with islanders for a period of 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable”.

Dr Paul Litchfield, who was appointed by ITV in 2018 when it launched a review of Love Island’s participant welfare processes, said: “The importance of promoting good mental health and avoiding psychological harm is now well understood and the measures ITV has put in place to safeguard the welfare of participants continue to evolve.

Love Island Live Photocall – London
Former host Caroline Flack took her own life in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

“Being thrust into the glare of intense public scrutiny can be daunting and providing effective support to people living through that experience is critical.”

In May 2019 ITV released a comprehensive new set of duty of care processes ahead of the fifth series starting, which was later won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

This year’s series will once again be hosted by Laura Whitmore. The show’s former host, Caroline Flack, took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

The new series will air on June 6 on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.

