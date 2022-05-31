Nadiya Hussain on facing criticism when she moved from baking into presenting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nadiya Hussain on facing criticism when she moved from baking into presenting

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 12:03 am
Nadiya Hussain said she faced criticism when she moved from baking to presenting but feels it is important for women to show they are “multifaceted” (Matt Crossick/PA)
Nadiya Hussain said she faced criticism when she moved from baking into presenting but feels it is important for women to show they are “multifaceted”.

The 37-year-old went on to host a range of TV programmes after winning the Great British Bake Off in 2015.

Hussain, who is the cover star of the July edition of Good Housekeeping, told the magazine she initially thought the industry had no space for her but now feels like she “owns it”.

Nadia Hussain
The TV star feels it is important for women to be “multifaceted” (Good Housekeeping UK/Dan Kennedy/PA)

Reflecting on her career move, she said: “I was known as a baker so it was really nerve-racking. There was a lot of criticism and I had to unhear some of that.

“But I’m so much more than just a baker. I think it is really important, especially as women, to show that we are multifaceted and to not be afraid of taking that leap into an environment that you don’t think you fit into.

“I jumped into a world that I thought had no space for me – and now I own it.”

Hussain has presented shows including the documentary The Chronicles of Nadiya as well as the TV cookery series Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites.

She was also a judge on Junior Bake Off and has featured on BBC One’s The One Show and Saturday Kitchen.

The TV star said she feels that preconceptions of gender roles have evolved for younger generations.

She explained: “When I was growing up, men were revered.

“They were the ones who were going to carry the family name and who were going to be financially better off than the women, but now the lines have blurred – and that has an impact on parenting.

“I’m not raising my boys to be stronger than my girl; they are equals.

“The one difference is that I drum into my daughter the importance of financial independence.”

The mother-of-three revealed she would love to adopt another child (Good Housekeeping UK/ Dan Kennedy/PA)

The mother-of-three revealed she would love to adopt another child but feels she would need to discuss it with her children.

She said: “I would love to do it. I have the space for one more person but there’s so much more to consider now that my kids are older and more opinionated; we’d have to sit down with them and discuss it as a family.

“Our lives have changed a lot since we first thought about adopting but if someone said, ‘Here you go, you can look after this child for the rest of your life,’ I’d do it in a heartbeat.”

Read the full interview with Nadiya Hussain in the July 2022 issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale from June 1.

