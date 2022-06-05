Greatest Showman singer among acts to face off in Britain’s Got Talent final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greatest Showman singer among acts to face off in Britain's Got Talent final

By Press Association
June 5, 2022
A singer from The Greatest Showman soundtrack and a teenage comedian are among the contestants competing to be crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent on Sunday.

The winner will scoop a £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Across the past week, acts have battled it out in five live semi-finals with five acts put through after receiving the most audience votes and the other five voted through by the judges.

The acts who made it through to the final include singer Lauren Allred, the voice behind the track Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, who impressed the judges on Thursday with an emotional performance of You Say by Lauren Daigle.

She will go up against 14-year-old comedian Eva Abley, who previously left the judges and audience in stitches of laughter with her comedic timing by poking fun at her cerebral palsy condition which affects her speech and movement.

They will face the dance group Five Star Boys – made up of boys between the ages of 10 and 12 who hope to encourage other young boys to dance.

Singer Tom Ball will also compete in the final after receiving the most audience votes during Wednesday’s semi-final following his powerful rendition of Rise Like A Phoenix by Eurovision star Conchita Wurst.

While Ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, 13, secured a place with his impressive routine alongside his puppet chicken Chuck.

Comedian Axel Blake, who was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act, secured a spot in the final with his quick-witted routine during Friday’s semi-final.

Schoolboy Aneeshwar Kunchala, seven, also landed a place after he won over hearts with his poetry about the environment.

Also joining the finale line-up are busker Maxwell Thorpe, impressionist Ben Nickless and musical duo Flintz and Taylor.

It was also announced on Saturday that Amber and The Dancing Collies had been chosen out of all the third place act from the semi-finals to join the final line-up as the ‘wildcard act’.

The Britain’s Got Talent final is on ITV at 7.30pm on Sunday June 5.

