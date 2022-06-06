Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black honoured at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black were given special honours at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

British talent including Daniel Radcliffe and Sophia Di Martino were also recognised at the annual ceremony, which honours fan favourites on both the big and small screens.

This year’s ceremony took place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

Lopez was given the generation award and Black was honoured with the accolade for comedic genius.

The actress and singer read out “a different kind of list” of thank yous including “disappointment and failure” as she accepted her award.

“You’re only as good as the people you work with, and if you’re lucky they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that regard,” she said, becoming visibly emotional.

Jennifer Lopez was honoured with MTV’s generation award (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Thank all those people who give me this life, who broke my heart… thank you to disappointment and failure… and my children for teaching me to love.”

She added: “I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face or when I wasn’t in the room, that I couldn’t do this.

“I really don’t think I could have done this without you.”

Black bounded onstage dressed as a panda to accept his prize.

Black bounded onstage dressed as a panda to accept the comedic genius award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The actor and comedian performed a forward roll and danced around the stage as a pyrotechnic display blasted.

“Comedy genius are you kidding, for what?” he said, accepting the award from actress Awkwafina.

“It’s ridiculous, I don’t deserve it but I will take it. Thank you, MTV.”

He added: “This is for all the school of rockers and all the Tenacious D disciples.”

Clips of Black’s films were played for the audience before his appearance, including from School Of Rock in which he declares that Rock ‘n’ Roll was killed by MTV.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was named as best movie, with star Tom Holland being awarded the prize for best performance in a movie.

Euphoria was announced as best show, and Zendaya was awarded the prize for best performance in a show.

Accepting the prize for Best Villain for his performance in The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City and thanked his parents for “having the foresight” to make him British.

The ceremony featured DJ music from rapper Snoop Dogg and performances from Diplo and Swae Lee, who teamed up for a musical tribute to Elvis Presley.

The ceremony featured DJ music from rapper Snoop Dogg (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Sophia Di Martino took home the first award of the night at the MTV Movie and TV Awards – best breakthrough performance – for her role in Disney’s Loki.

She thanked audiences for “letting her character into her imaginations” and her family for “always being there”.

The actress later returned to the stage to accept the award for best team on behalf of the cast of Loki.

She joked: “I don’t have any room in my suitcase for these, I don’t know how I’m going to take them home.”

Sliving for @ParisHilton's acceptance speech for Best Reality Return at the #MTVAwards: Unscripted. 💙 ✨ pic.twitter.com/jFOaygUkT9 — MTV (@MTV) June 6, 2022

A second event honouring reality TV – MTV Movie and TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED – took place immediately after the main show.

Winners included Ru Paul’s Drag Race, which was named best competition series and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause who won best reality star.

Paris Hilton took home the best reality return for Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love and thanked her family, fans and “little Hiltons”.

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world getting to share my life and all different sides of myself with you over the years,” she said in her acceptance speech.