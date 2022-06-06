The main winners from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria were among the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual ceremony returned to honour some of the biggest shows of the last 12 months.

The fan-voted show took place in Santa Monica, California.

Here are the winners from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

Best movie – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Let's hear it for our Best Villain winner, Daniel Radcliffe!! 🍿 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/t13gzUTGR8 — MTV (@MTV) June 6, 2022

Best show – Euphoria

Best performance in a movie – Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Best hero – Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Best performance in a show – Zendaya (Euphoria)

This just in…@Zendaya is your 2022 Best Performance in a Show winner! 🥰 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/Vu1Ozn4XxB — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

Best breakthrough performance – Sophia Di Martino (Loki)

Best kiss – Poopies and the snake (Jackass: Forever)

Best comedic performance – Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

And your 2022 #MTVAwards Best Kiss winners: Poopies and the Snake from #JackassForever 💋🐍 pic.twitter.com/WDGtXNvSZw — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

Best fight – Cassie vs Maddy (Euphoria)

Best villain – Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City)

Most frightened performance – Jenna Ortega (Scream)

Best team – Loki

Best musical moment – Dance With Me (Heartstopper)

Best song – On My Way (Marry Me) by Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me)

There could only be ONE winner… and Cassie vs Maddy from @euphoriaHBO claimed the top spot for Best Fight at the #MTVAwards!!! Congratulations, @sydney_sweeney and @AlexaDemie! 👏 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rER86SdUt7 — MTV (@MTV) June 6, 2022

Best music documentary – Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u

Here for the hook up – Euphoria

'Twas the sweetest moment ever watching @oliviarodrigo accept her Golden Popcorn for Best Music Documentary at the 2022 #MTVAwards. 😌 💗 pic.twitter.com/TdqDTJfVEt — MTV (@MTV) June 6, 2022

Generation award – Jennifer Lopez

Comedic genius award – Jack Black