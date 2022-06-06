Bombshell shock for Love Islanders in first episode as ITV2 series returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bombshell shock for Love Islanders in first episode as ITV2 series returns

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 3:00 pm
The eighth series of popular ITV2 dating show Love Island launches on June 6 (ITV plc/PA)
The eighth series of popular ITV2 dating show Love Island launches on June 6 (ITV plc/PA)

The new crop of Love Island contestants will find out who they are coupled up with as the new series kicks off and the villa is rocked by the surprise arrival of the first bombshell.

The eighth series of the popular ITV2 dating show launches on June 6 at a new location in Majorca, with Laura Whitmore returning as host.

This year the first coupling of the series will be decided by viewers, unbeknown to the contestants.

This year’s line-up includes England footballer Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma and dancer Tasha Ghouri, who has a cochlear implant and is the show’s first deaf contestant.

Monday night’s launch episode will see the girls – Paige, Indiyah, Amber, Gemma and Tasha – speaking to Whitmore around the fire pit, as she says to Gemma: “Talk to me about the type of guy you’re looking for.”

The 19-year-old international dressage rider and business owner tells Whitmore: “I’m looking for a guy that is really family-orientated – that is so important. Good morals.”

As the girls line up in front of the villa’s pool ahead of meeting the other contestants – Dami, Liam, Ikenna, Andrew and Luca – Whitmore says: “Well, girls, it’s time to couple up. There is something I haven’t told you yet – things are a little different this year.

“You thought you’d all be stepping forward for the boys you fancy the most. However, this is Love Island and you never know what to expect.

“For the first time ever, we asked the public to play Cupid and pick the boy they thought you should couple up with.”

After being paired up, the islanders are in for another shock as the first bombshell contestant – Davide – makes his entrance.

Indiyah, 23, a hotel waitress from London, says in the Beach Hut: “When I saw him, I was very confused because I had no warning but he is very good looking!”

The other girls also give their opinion on the new contestant with comments ranging from ‘Hot. Sexy. Hercules’ to Paige, 24, a paramedic from Swansea, saying: “I’m done. I’m ready to get married. I’m ready to have babies.”

The Love Islanders play a game of dares shortly after Davide’s arrival, which sees him doing a striptease.

After the game, Davide gets a text saying that in “24 hours you will couple up with a girl of your choice, leaving one boy single and vulnerable #italiansnack #ciaobella”.

Last year’s series saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon crowned winners.

– Love Island airs from June 6 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning on BritBox.

