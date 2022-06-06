Love Island’s first deaf contestant opens up to fellow islanders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s first deaf contestant opens up to fellow islanders

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 11:10 pm
The first episode of Love island’s eight series has aired on ITV2 (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)
The first episode of Love island's eight series has aired on ITV2 (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Love Island’s first deaf contestant has spoken openly about wearing a cochlear implant during the first episode of the show’s eighth series.

Model and dancer Tasha Ghouri, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, has been deaf since birth and wears a cochlear implant to allow her to hear.

During the first episode of the ITV2 dating show on Monday night, Tasha, 23, gathered her fellows islanders around the firepit to reveal her “superpower”.

Speaking about her deafness, she said: “I wanted to get everyone together, I wanted to find the right time to do this and this is perfect timing, but basically I was born completely deaf and I wear a cochlear implant in my right ear.

“It’s just something cool that I’ve got about myself, it doesn’t define me, it’s just a part of who I am.”

She added: “I call it my superpower.”

After sharing her story Tasha’s fellow islanders responded positively.

Luca Bish, a fishmonger from Brighton, said: “Literally, I would not have had a clue, and to say it in front of a bunch of people who you’ve never kind of even met or know… credit to her.”

While Indiyah Polack spoke about the touching moment, saying: “She was so open about it, and I could see in her face that was a big thing for her.

“So I just honestly wanted to give her a big hug because I just wanted her to know that she’s not alone and we’re all here to support her no matter what she’s going through and we all love her.”

After opening up to the contestants, Tasha expressed her delight at their positive reactions.

“I love this,” she said.

Adding: “I’m just so happy that all the girls and the guys really supported that.”

As the eighth series kicked off, Love Island host Laura Whitmore revealed to the islanders that their couples had been chosen by the British public.

The coupling kicked off with microbiologist Dami Hope and nanny Amber Beckford.

Liam Llewellyn, a 22-year-old student from Newport, found himself matched with Gemma Owen, daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen.

While Tasha coupled up with estate agent Andrew Le Page, Ikenna Ekwonna partnered with Indiyah and paramedic Paige Thorne coupled up with Luca.

During the episode the first bombshell of the series also entered the villa.

Business owner Davide Sanclimenti, who is from Rome but lives in Manchester, shocked the islanders as he walked into the villa’s garden and asked “did anyone order an Italian snack?”

Davide, 27, quickly caught the eye of some of the female islanders and later shared a kiss with Gemma, 19, during a game of dares in which she was asked to kiss the person she would most like to share a bed with.

Despite being coupled up with Liam, Gemma said: “With Liam I do feel like there is something missing, I’m not going to lie.

“And Davide is the guy I’m most attracted to… It’s still early days I guess.”

Liam appeared to sense Gemma’s reservations about him, saying: “I sort of saw it coming a little bit.”

Speaking about the competition with Davide, he said: “I mean, look at him. And I’ve got to compete with that. He’s a good looking lad.”

Love Island airs on ITV2.

