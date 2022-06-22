Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef to debut in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef to debut in the UK

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 5:02 pm
Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef to debut in the UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Gordon Ramsay has said he “can’t wait to get started” on a new series of Next Level Chef, which will debut on ITV next year.

The eight-part cooking competition, designed to unearth the next culinary star, has been billed as the “toughest and most epic cooking contest on TV”, according to producers.

The series, which originally aired on American TV network Fox in January, will be broadcast in the UK for the first time in 2023.

The show is set across three kitchens on three different levels, from a top-tier kitchen “utopia” to a basement level with “scraps” – as contestants vie to progress to the next level.

It is set to challenge the contestants’ creativity, agility, flare and expertise and determine how the budding chefs fare under the best of circumstances – as well as what they can create in the worst.

Chef and restaurateur Ramsay said: “Next Level Chef is off the chart next level everything. A culinary competition that is epic on every level. 

“From the size of the enormous structure to every challenge, every moment of jeopardy is huge. 

“I want to see our chefs, social media stars, home cooks whatever their level, whatever their experience, show me what they can do. 

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Whether they’re at the top cooking in the dream kitchen with every gadget and the finest ingredients or in the middle kitchen, good equipment, good ingredients but nothing fancy or, and this is where it gets really interesting, down in the basement kitchen.

“Super basic, minimal ingredients and left-over scraps then show me what you’re really made of.

“Talent and tenacity will absolutely shine through, and someone will walk away with an equally Next Level prize, I can’t wait to get started.”

Ramsay will be joined by two of the most “elite names in food” – who are yet to be named.

The trio of judges will each mentor a group of chefs who will compete against each other to prove themselves in the kitchen, produce high-calibre dishes and avoid elimination.

Gordon Ramsay – London
Chef Gordon Ramsay in front of the London Eye (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Only one contestant can be crowned the Next Level Chef, with the winner receiving a life-changing cash prize of £100,000 and a one-year mentorship under all three judges.

Casting is under way in a bid to find the UK’s best chefs from amateurs to social media stars.

In August last year, Ramsay and Fox television network launched production company Studio Ramsay Global – who are now producing Next Level Chef.

The programme was commissioned for ITV by head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe, who said: “Next Level Chef is a dynamic, edge of your seat cooking competition in a league of its own.

“We’re so excited to welcome Gordon back to the UK and get started on perhaps the most ambitious TV studio the world has to offer.” 

