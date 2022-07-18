BBC marks centenary by sharing thousands of audio-visual recordings online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC marks centenary by sharing thousands of audio-visual recordings online

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 7:02 pm
A Tartan weaver at Loch Carron features in an early BBC newsreel (BBC/PA)
The BBC has launched a website featuring tens of thousands of audio-visual recordings in what it says is the largest release of digital archive content in its 100-year history.

The BBC Rewind service features clips from the broadcaster’s news output and documentaries “reflecting the life and events of the UK” and “telling the story of the nation through its people”.

In total, over 30,000 pieces of content are on the site with the oldest material dating back to the late 1940s.

On the BBC’s arts programme from the late 50s and early 60s, playwright Shelagh Delaney reads a love letter to her native Salford (BBC/PA)

Sir David Attenborough, broadcaster Moira Stewart, the Queen and Sir Paul McCartney are among the famous faces to feature in the footage.

From Northern Ireland, there are clips of sporting figures such as Dame Mary Peters and Martin O’Neill, Gloria Hunniford in one of her first TV jobs as a roving reporter, and Liam Neeson before he became a Hollywood star.

The Wales collection includes Sir Tom Jones, while Dame Sian Phillips features in a Welsh-language piece from 1959 showing a day in her life as a young actress in London.

Scotland’s social history will also be explored, from the island of Soay residents being relocated to Mull in 1953, to the women of Campbeltown taking part in a broom throwing competition in 1963.

Mother-of-five Margaret McEwan-King appeared on the BBC current affairs programme after trading in her old car in for a F1 car which she raced in her spare time (BBC/PA)

Visitors to the BBC Rewind website will also have access to an interactive map that can locate content to street level in some cases.

Content from the website will feature in reports for the BBC’s national and regional news and current affairs programmes in the coming months.

James Stirling, executive editor of BBC 100, said: “As we celebrate 100 years of the BBC, we’re opening up our unique and deeply valuable archive, an important part of the nation’s collective memory.

“By breathing new life into stories which have laid dormant for years, audiences will be able to discover recordings which can help us all learn more about who we are and where we’re from.”

The new BBC Rewind website is available at www.bbc.co.uk/rewind

