Love Island contestants at risk as Laura Whitmore arrives for surprise dumping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island contestants at risk as Laura Whitmore arrives for surprise dumping

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 5:30 pm
Love Island contestants are left vulnerable as a shock dumping is announced in Tuesday night’s episode (ITV)
Love Island contestants are left vulnerable as a shock dumping is announced in Tuesday night’s episode (ITV)

Love Island contestants will be left vulnerable as Laura Whitmore crashes a party to reveal that the public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl, leaving those with the fewest votes at risk of being dumped.

The islanders are treated to a VIP party, which sees them don their best outfits and receive an intimate DJ set from Joel Corry, before receiving the bad news from the show’s host.

Tuesday evening’s episode will see Ekin-Su Culculoglu receive a text inviting all the Islanders to a VIP party at Vibe Club, with the text promising #IslandVibes and #SunSeaAndSpillTheTea.

Later in the episode, Whitmore, 37, heads into the party and says: “Hello Islanders, how are you all doing? Having a good time?

“I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over, could you all please line up by the pool.”

Whitmore then reveals that the public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl, and the two boys and girls with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the island.

Elsewhere in the episode, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack discuss what lies ahead after they leave the Love Island villa.

Dami, a microbiologist from Dublin, tells Indiyah: “I’ve been thinking about a lot of stuff, I think I am going to move to London.”

To which 23-year-old Indiyah, who is from London, replies: “I think you should, I think London would suit you, not just because I am there, it doesn’t sound like a shabby plan to be fair.”

Dami adds: “But before I make that plan, you have to come to Ireland.”

The fallout from the Snog Marry Pie challenge also continues, as the boys are given the chance to make their decisions on who to pie.

Tensions were already running high after the challenge began in Monday night’s episode, and saw Luca Bish branded “not a true friend” by fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri as she threw a cream pie into his face.

Luca received a total of three pies to the face, an achievement he shared with villa best-friend Dami, who was also pied three times.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Monday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal