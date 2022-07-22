Paddy and Christine McGuinness publicly announce separation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paddy and Christine McGuinness publicly announce separation

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 3:34 pm
Paddy and Christine McGuinness (Ian West/PA)
Paddy and Christine McGuinness (Ian West/PA)

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine have publicly announced their separation after 11 years.

The couple, who married in 2011, revealed they had made the decision to part ways “a while ago” but are still living together with their three children.

The Top Gear presenter, 48, and former the Real Housewives Of Cheshire cast member, 34, said in a joint statement posted on Instagram: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under any more unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.”

The pair signed off the message: “Loads of love. Paddy & Christine.”

Brit Awards 2013 – Arrivals – London
Paddy McGuinness and Christine McGuinness arriving for the 2013 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

Earlier this month, Christine spoke openly about their relationship problems in an interview with The Sun, saying: “I can’t deny right now is a very, very difficult time for us.”

Hours before they issued the joint statement, Paddy posted a photo of him and Christine during a recent holiday to Centre Parcs in Nottingham, and Christine also posted a video from the trip.

They had to cancel a booked holiday to Spain at short notice after realising their daughter’s passport had expired.

The couple met in 2007 at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament, and got married at Thornton Manor in Cheshire in June 2011.

In 2018, Christine said on ITV’s Loose Women that she and Paddy were “happier than ever” following speculation over their marriage.

In December, the couple shone a light on life with autism in their moving BBC documentary, Our Family And Autism.

The pair are parents to Felicity, and twins Leo and Penelope, all three of whom have autism.

Christine subsequently received a diagnosis at the age of 33, describing it as “a huge relief” that helped her understand “why I am the way I am”.

The separation follows a surge of Paddy’s career in the last few years, including taking over from Sue Barker as host of A Question Of Sport last year and becoming a host of Top Gear in 2019.

