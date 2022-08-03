Loose Women to welcome back studio audiences next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loose Women will welcome back a studio audience to watch the show live from September, ITV has announced.

The talk show had been unable to invite the public into the studio for the past two-and-a-half years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But from early September, fans will once again be able to share their lunchtime with the panel at Television Centre in White City, London.

Welcome back!🎉 From early September our studio audiences will be back and we can't wait! Apply now to join us 👉 https://t.co/acZM6y0y9n pic.twitter.com/ztbtZTARWy — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 3, 2022

On Wednesday’s show, panellist Coleen Nolan revealed the news, saying: “Over the past two-and-a-half years, it’s been a bit lonely and empty in here.

“We’ve got our lovely crew, but sorry crew, as much as we love you, it’s not quite enough.

“This studio needs filling up, so from early September, we are bringing back the studio audience, guys.”

Christine Lampard added: “We’ve actually really missed having a studio audience. It’s just us here, it’ll be so lovely to see you all coming back.

“We want to get as many of you as possible to fill up this studio from early September.

How we feel about the Loose Women studio audience coming back 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IXGzRrMIQc — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 3, 2022

“It’s a chance to meet all of us and of course you can have a bit of a sneak peek behind the scenes, the bits you don’t get on the telly.

“Tell all your friends, get all the gang together and come and join us in London for a day out like no other.”

The daytime chat show has a panel of rotating presenters who interview celebrities, talk about their lives and discuss topical issues.

Panellists include Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, Charlene White, Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson, Brenda Edwards and singer Stacey Solomon.

Loose Women is broadcast on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV & ITV Hub.