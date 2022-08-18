Deborah James encouraged us to be grateful for our bodies, says mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deborah James encouraged us to be grateful for our bodies, says mother

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 1:25 pm
Dame Deborah James, with her husband Sebastien Bowen (The Harkness Rose Company/PA)
The mother of Dame Deborah James has said the podcaster encouraged everyone to be “grateful for their body for what it can give you” – despite her scars.

Dame Deborah, known by her social media handle Bowelbabe, died on June 28 at the age of 40, five years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

In her final months, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised almost £7 million for cancer research.

Her mother Heather James, whose Instagram handle is Bowelgran, spoke on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday to mark the release of Dame Deborah’s book How To Live When You Could Be Dead.

She said: “Towards the end, unfortunately, Deborah lost the ability to walk and she got very frustrated because she was an independent, fiery person and she couldn’t walk to get a drink.

“I said to her, ‘I feel too fat in this and lines coming as you get older’, and she said, ‘Mum, if your body still helps you to live, be grateful for it’.

“If it’s fat or thin, flabby, lined or scarred – she had so many scars, but she was so grateful that it helped her live that extra few years with all the scars, so everybody must be grateful for their body for what it can give you.”

Presenter Christine Lampard said: “What a message in the modern day when we are so image-conscience.”

In her first studio interview since her daughter’s death, Ms James revealed she is finding the grief harder as time passes.

She said: “We knew she’d come home to die, but you still had that bit of hope, ‘Did they get it wrong?’

“She lived longer than the first time we were given. I actually find it harder now since the weeks go on because it’s been longer since I’ve spoken to her and, like this, she should be here doing this.

“She was such a positive person, full of energy, right up to the last breath she took.

“She wanted life and loved life so much and she wanted everyone else to experience the positivity of life – what a great way to lead your life, and if we could all just take a little bit of that hope and positivity and mindset – that is hopefully what the book will help you achieve.”

Dame Deborah began writing her second book two years ago, with the last two chapters finished while she was living at her parents’ home during the last few weeks of her life.

Ms James said: “Not the ending she expected when she started the book two years ago – she didn’t know then how long she’d have, but she had two extra years which was amazing.

“I’ve read the last chapters now and they’re very emotional but very, very good advice to the children, so that’s good.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.

